Africa renews push for favorable UN Security Council reforms

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is urging U.N. Security Council reforms that would give Africa permanent representation there, saying such changes would prevent “aggression against Africa.” Museveni spoke at a meeting attended by high-ranking officials representing 10 of the African Union’s 55 members. The meeting is the latest in a series focusing on changes at the Security Council that would favor the African continent of 1.3 billion people. A previous meeting called for at least two permanent seats with veto powers and two non-permanent ones. 

Associated Press

