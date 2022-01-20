Bears interview Leftwich, McKenzie for coach, GM positions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and longtime NFL executive Reggie McKenzie for their coach and general manager jobs. Tampa Bay has set franchise records for points and touchdowns in each of Leftwich’s three seasons as offensive coordinator. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season after Tom Brady arrived from New England. McKenzie was a senior personnel executive with the Miami Dolphins the past three seasons. He spent 18 years in Green Bay’s front office and had a hand in two Super Bowl championships. He was the Packers’ director of football operations from 2008 to 2011 and was the Oakland Raiders’ general manager from 2012 to 2018.