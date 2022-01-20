‘Huge explosion’ in Ghana after vehicle carrying mining explosives hits motorcycle

By Nimi Princewill and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

A “huge explosion” in Ghana on Thursday was caused by a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle carrying explosives to be used in mining, police said.

The incident occurred at Apiate, between Bogoso and Bawdie, in the Western Region of Ghana, according to Ghana Police Services.

“The Police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise,” a police statement said. “We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation.”

Most of the victims have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals and clinics, the police said. No more details were released on their condition.

“The Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation,” another statement read.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway,” it added.

The police statement urged nearby towns to open classrooms, churches and other buildings to accommodate surviving victims.

