Kate McKinnon is purr-fect as Carole Baskin in ‘Joe vs Carole’ first look

The first look at Peacock’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin limited series can only be described with one word: paw-some.

In the series “Joe vs. Carole,” out March 3, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon play the dueling big cat advocates (cat-vocates?).

According to Peacock, the drama “takes a comprehensive dive into the lives” of the pair, focusing largely on Baskin. It’s based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

The story picks up just as Baskin “learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit.”

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry,” a logline says. “But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

Etan Frankel, whose credits include episodes of “Shameless,” wrote and executive produced. McKinnon also executive produced.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” he said in a statement.

The series will consist of eight episodes.

