LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 30 points as UNLV beat San Jose State 70-62. Hamilton hit 8 of 10 free throws and finished with nine rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-8, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Trey Anderson totaled 19 points and nine rebounds to pace the Spartans (7-10, 0-5), who have lost five straight.