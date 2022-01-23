Biden presented with options to bolster troop levels in Europe as Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s borders



CNN

By Kevin Liptak, Jim Sciutto and Barbara Starr, CNN

President Joe Biden discussed options for bolstering US troop levels in the Baltics and Eastern Europe with his top military officials during a briefing at Camp David on Saturday, according to a senior official.

The briefing, which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley attended virtually, included the discussion of troop levels as well as updates on the latest intelligence and ongoing talks with allies on their plans to respond should Russia invade Ukraine, the official said.

The New York Times first reported on the options being presented at the briefing and reported that Biden is expected to make a decision as early as this week.

One option under consideration is moving between 1,000 to 5,000 troops, according to a senior defense official, and is intended both to shore up Eastern European and Baltic allies and to have them available to help get American citizens out, if necessary.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

