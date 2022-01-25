10 Oath Keepers plead not guilty to sedition charges

By Hannah Rabinowitz

Ten Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new charges, including seditious conspiracy, related to the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol.

Another defendant, Edward Vallejo, was not present at the hearing and did not enter a formal plea.

The Justice Department unveiled the indictment against the 11 Oath Keepers in early January, alleging that the far-right group recruited members, stocked up on weapons and organized to disrupt Congress’ certification of the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

