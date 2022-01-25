Amy Schneider breaks new ‘Jeopardy’ record with winning streak

By Marianne Garvey

Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ reign continues.

Schneider won her 39th game and also became No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list for the game show. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, now has a total winning pot of $1,319,800.

Current host Ken Jennings is the only other contestant in the show’s history who has won more games than Schneider. Jennings holds the top spot with 74 wins.

“It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a statement to CNN. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”

This week, Schneider beat the 38-game record set earlier this season by Matt Amodio. He is now third on the all-time wins list. Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the “Tournament of Champions.”

Schneider had a message for Amodio in her statement, saying, “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.”

Tuesday will be Schneider’s next game.

