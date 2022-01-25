El Paso ISD’s new mask policy goes into effect today

EL PASO, Texas- The new El Paso Independent School District mask policy goes into effect today.

The new policy gives visitors, staff and students the option to wear masks on district property.

According to the new provision, athletics and fine arts students are exempt while competing, practicing or attending events unless they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days.

If a student tests positive for Covid-19, they must isolate for five days then, upon their return, must wear a mask.

ABC-7 has reached out to EPISD for comment regarding the opt-out policy, but we are still awaiting a response.

The policy will run until Feb. 15, when EPISD will get with El Paso health officials for further guidance going forward.