Tennessee lawmaker becomes latest House Democrat not to seek reelection

By Clare Foran and Annie Grayer, CNN

Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee announced Tuesday that he will not run for reelection, becoming the latest House Democrat to head for the exits as the party faces an uphill battle to retain control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms.

“Today I am announcing that I will not run for re-election to Congress. After 32 years in office, I will be leaving Congress next year,” Cooper tweeted.

“I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough. You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history,” he said.

Cooper wrote in a longer statement that he posted to his Twitter account that he decided to announce his decision “promptly so that others have more time to campaign.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.