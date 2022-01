KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Darian Adams had 22 points and Jacksonville State won its ninth straight game with a 70-64 victory over Kennesaw State. Adams made 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range for the Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King had 17 points. Chris Youngblood had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Owls (9-10, 4-2).