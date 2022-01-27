Cori Bush’s car struck by gunfire while the Missouri lawmaker was not in the vehicle

By Annie Grayer, CNN

The car of Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning in the St. Louis area, a Bush spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Bush was not in the car and there was no evidence that she was the target of the attack, the spokesperson added.

“I’m touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed,” Bush said Thursday in a statement on Twitter, linking to a local news report on the incident. “But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

Bush added, “That’s why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe.”

