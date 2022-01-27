Ukrainian soldier kills 5 in shooting rampage at military factory

By Radina Gigova and Tara John, CNN

Five people were shot dead and another five injured when a Ukrainian soldier opened fire at a military plant, the country’s interior ministry said Thursday.

A Ukrainian National Guard service-member, 20, was detained following the attack, which left four soldiers and a worker dead at a machine-building factory in eastern city of Dnipro.

There was no immediate sign of a motive for the shooting rampage, the interior ministry said.

The attack comes amid sky-high tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of a potential invasion.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

