Ukrainian soldier kills 5 in shooting rampage at military factory
By Radina Gigova and Tara John, CNN
Five people were shot dead and another five injured when a Ukrainian soldier opened fire at a military plant, the country’s interior ministry said Thursday.
A Ukrainian National Guard service-member, 20, was detained following the attack, which left four soldiers and a worker dead at a machine-building factory in eastern city of Dnipro.
There was no immediate sign of a motive for the shooting rampage, the interior ministry said.
The attack comes amid sky-high tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of a potential invasion.
This is a developing story, more to follow…
