Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, has died. He was 59. Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Innis died in Dawnsonville, Georgia, of cancer, according to Innis’ son, Keenan. Innis made 288 appearances for the Mets plus had one start in his rookie season. The right-hander finished 10-20 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 192 and walking 121 in 360 innings. Innis had five big league saves, including three in his final season.