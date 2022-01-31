ABC-7 at Noon: EPCC Valentine’s Day Jazz at Sunset

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Valentines Day is coming up and what a perfect way to celebrate than with jazz music.

El Paso Community College is hosting Valentine's Day Jazz at Sunset, a special concert featuring jazz flutist Althea Rene and the Ruben Gutierrez Quintet.

The concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at EPCC's Administrative Services Center A-building auditorium located at 9050 Viscount Blvd. The event is free to the public.

For more information call 915-831-2660