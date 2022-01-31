Car thefts continue to increase in El Paso, tips to keep in mind this winter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During the height of the pandemic, car thefts went up dramatically. Local law enforcement officials said it hasn't showed signs of stopping, especially during the winter as "warm-up" theft becomes more prevalent.

Car thieves are looking for white smoke coming from the exhaust of your car if it's unattended. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it's seen several instances related to "warm-up" theft this winter.

"(People) want a nice warm vehicle when they drive to work, drive to school for the commute and thieves take that as an opportunity to steal your vehicle," said Commander of the Patrol Division for the El Paso County Sheriffs Office, Ryan Urrutia. "They've got the keys, we've done the hard work for them."

But it's not just "warm-up" theft, car thefts are going up altogether. Just last week, El Paso police arrested a man stealing a man's car with the keys left inside.

The sheriff's office has seen an eight percent increase from this year to last year alone. The El Paso Police Department said there were more than 1,000 car thefts in 2021.

Urruita said the biggest issue related to car thefts across the Borderland is people leaving their keys in their car overnight.

"It's a crime of opportunity, facilitated by somebody leaving the keys inside that vehicle. So we encourage everybody to lock your cars, take your keys," he said.

Urruita said thefts are occurring in the Eastlake area and added that thieves also take the cars into Juarez.

Here are some tips to keep in mind: