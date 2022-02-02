Skip to Content
Borderland school district watch: What’s delayed, canceled due to weather

EL PASO, Texas – Follow this post to get up-to-the-minute updates on school districts.

WHAT'S CANCELED

  • EPISD classes and non-essential operations canceled Thursday, Feb. 3
  • EPISD after school activities, and athletics events canceled (with some exceptions)
  • YISD classes canceled Thursday, Feb. 3
  • All YISD athletic events and practices are also canceled Thursday, Feb. 3
  • SISD closed Thursday, Feb. 3
  • SISD coaches and sponsors will communicate with their teams/groups.
  • CISD schools, offices and facilities closed Thursday, Feb. 3
  • Las Cruces Public Schools athletics, activities and practices canceled Thursday, Feb. 3
  • GISD athletics, activities and pratices canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2; Thursday, Feb. 3

WHAT'S CLOSED

  • Las Cruces Public Schools Testing Locations Closed: School buildings that were open as COVID-19 testing sites with Premier Medical Group and Curative will also be closed Thursday. Feb. 3
  • YISD schools, administrative offices closed, Thursday, Feb. 3

WHAT'S REMOTE

  • Las Cruces Public Schools - All classes shift to remote learning Thursday, Feb. 3.
  • GISD will shift to remote learning Thursday, Feb. 3

WHAT'S DELAYED

  • Las Cruces Public Schools: An in-person campus visit for fifth graders going into sixth grade at Camino Real Middle School, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. 

Links to check the latest information for each district:

EPISD

SISD

YISD

CISD

Las Cruces Public Schools

