Borderland school district watch: What’s delayed, canceled due to weather

EL PASO, Texas – Follow this post to get up-to-the-minute updates on school districts.

WHAT'S CANCELED

EPISD classes and non-essential operations canceled Thursday, Feb. 3

EPISD after school activities, and athletics events canceled (with some exceptions)

YISD classes canceled Thursday, Feb. 3

All YISD athletic events and practices are also canceled Thursday, Feb. 3

SISD closed Thursday, Feb. 3

SISD coaches and sponsors will communicate with their teams/groups.

CISD schools, offices and facilities closed Thursday, Feb. 3

Las Cruces Public Schools athletics, activities and practices canceled Thursday, Feb. 3

GISD athletics, activities and pratices canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2; Thursday, Feb. 3

WHAT'S CLOSED

Las Cruces Public Schools Testing Locations Closed: School buildings that were open as COVID-19 testing sites with Premier Medical Group and Curative will also be closed Thursday. Feb. 3

YISD schools, administrative offices closed, Thursday, Feb. 3

WHAT'S REMOTE

Las Cruces Public Schools - All classes shift to remote learning Thursday, Feb. 3.

GISD will shift to remote learning Thursday, Feb. 3

WHAT'S DELAYED

Las Cruces Public Schools: An in-person campus visit for fifth graders going into sixth grade at Camino Real Middle School, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m.

