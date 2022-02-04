Skip to Content
Austria signs into law strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate

By Tara John and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

Austria became the first country in Europe to introduce a national Covid-19 vaccine mandate for adults on Friday after President Alexander Van der Bellen signed it into law.

Austria’s sweeping measures will see those without a vaccine certificate or an exemption potentially slapped with initial fines of 600 euros ($680). Checks to see if the mandate is being adhered to begin from March 15.

