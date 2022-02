By Gabby Orr, CNN

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican National Committee members voted Friday to formally censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their involvement with the House investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

