Wright scores 25 to carry NC Central past CSU 69-68

DURHAM, N.C. — Justin Wright had a career-high 25 points as North Carolina Central narrowly defeated Coppin State 69-68. Wright’s layup capped the scoring with 22 seconds left. Nendah Tarke missed a jumper on Coppin State’s final possession. Kris Monroe had 10 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina Central (10-10, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyree Corbett had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Coppin State (5-17, 4-3). Tarke added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justin Steers had 12 points and six assists.