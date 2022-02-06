President Biden to visit Israel ‘later this year,’ White House says

By Donald Judd

President Joe Biden will visit Israel “later this year” after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett invited him to the country, according to a readout of a call between the two on Sunday released by the White House.

The White House said the two leaders “discussed the shared security and other challenges in the Middle East region, including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies.”

In addition, Biden “underscored his commitment to expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords, together with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity.”

The two discussed Wednesday’s counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. It was the biggest US raid in the country since the 2019 operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The President signaled “unwavering support” for Israel’s security, including “full support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome System,” the White House said.

Bennett and Biden also discussed the possibility of further Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the readout.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.