Adele pole dances at London nightclub, sending fans crazy

Who would have thought the day would come when you could see the words “Adele,” “pole dancing” and “beige pantsuit” in the same sentence?

The Grammy award-winning singer became a trending topic Friday after footage surfaced of her performing an impromptu pole dance for the audience at the G-A-Y event at London’s Heaven nightclub.

After recording an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” — which is set to air Friday — the British powerhouse paid an unexpected visit to the LGBTQ+ club night Thursday to judge a contest alongside compere Cheryl Hole, a former “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.”

While on stage, Adele decided it was the perfect opportunity to show off her pole skills.

In videos circulating online she is seen twirling on the pole as she pokes out her tongue. In another clip posted to Twitter by @allegedly_adam, Adele is heard telling the winning contestant “we love being females don’t we?”

The “Easy On Me” hitmaker’s appearance sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with many lauding her ability to cut loose, dance and have fun.

One fan wrote: “adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card.”

Singer Jack Remington added: “I’m losing my mind over the thought of Adele being in Heaven last night.”

Cheryl Hole also shared pics on Instagram of herself and Adele at the nightclub, captioning them: “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

Before her appearance at Heaven, Adele dropped by “The Graham Norton Show,” where she discussed her canceled Las Vegas date as well as her romance with celebrity sports agent Rich Paul.

“The Graham Norton Show” airs Friday night on UK network BBC One.

