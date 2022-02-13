Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:04 AM

Woman dead after shooting in Socorro

Police 'do not cross' tape
Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Police 'do not cross' tape

SOCORRO, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting in Socorro.

According to the El Paso Sheriff's Department, officials received a call Saturday night in reference to shots fired.

It happened on the 200 block of Isabel Way in Socorro.

Officers arrived on scene around 11:46 p.m. There, they determined that a shooting had in fact occurred and a 43-year-old woman had been injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.

The Socorro Police Department requested the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim was 43-year-old Azul Jade Ruiz.

No arrests have been made and the case is still an active investigation.

Check back for updates.

News

Rosemary Montanez

Related Articles

Comments

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content