Woman dead after shooting in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting in Socorro.

According to the El Paso Sheriff's Department, officials received a call Saturday night in reference to shots fired.

It happened on the 200 block of Isabel Way in Socorro.

Officers arrived on scene around 11:46 p.m. There, they determined that a shooting had in fact occurred and a 43-year-old woman had been injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.

The Socorro Police Department requested the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim was 43-year-old Azul Jade Ruiz.

No arrests have been made and the case is still an active investigation.

