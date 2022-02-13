Woman dead after shooting in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting in Socorro.
According to the El Paso Sheriff's Department, officials received a call Saturday night in reference to shots fired.
It happened on the 200 block of Isabel Way in Socorro.
Officers arrived on scene around 11:46 p.m. There, they determined that a shooting had in fact occurred and a 43-year-old woman had been injured.
The woman was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of her injuries.
The Socorro Police Department requested the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim was 43-year-old Azul Jade Ruiz.
No arrests have been made and the case is still an active investigation.
Check back for updates.
Comments
3 Comments
caca brown alberto?
He has an alibi, he is in Germany, and going to Oslo. Bwahahahahahaha
Why do the left wing liberals want to defund law enforcement? We need to build MORE prisons to house these criminals and thugs.