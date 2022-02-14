El Paso Police responding to two serious traffic crashes

EL PASO, Texas - Officers are at U.S. 54 and Ellerthorpe for a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle. Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the intersection to investigate the cause of the crash.

No information at this time on any injuries.

El Paso Police are also at the intersection of Gateway North and Fred Wilson, where a car rolled over. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story; as information arrives in our newsroom, we will provide an update.