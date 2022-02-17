Austin Butler thrust into spotlight as the King in ‘Elvis’ trailer

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Austin Butler has some big blue suede shoes to step into for his role as Elvis Presley, but if the first trailer for the biopic about the King is any indication, he’s ready.

Warner Bros. (which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia) on Thursday released the first trailer for “Elvis,” previewing the story about the singer’s meteoric rise.

Tom Hanks, as manager Colonel Tom Parker also stars.

The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, spans 20 crucial years in Presley’s life, according to the studio.

It is scheduled to be released on June 24.

The-CNN-Wire

