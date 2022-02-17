New Mexico ends indoor mask mandate; effective immediately

NEW MEXICO - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state's mask mandate would be lifted effective immediately.

Lujan Grisham made the announcement during a post-legislative briefing.

Lujan Grisham said the numbers were trending in the right direction. She removed her own mask during the news live news conference.

There are places where the mask mandate is still in effect. The amended health order can be read below.

