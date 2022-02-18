Brianna Perez, reporter

Brianna Perez joined the ABC-7 team as a reporter in 2021. Brianna was born in Los Angeles, California but raised in El Paso, Texas.

She attended Parkland High School and graduated in 2016. After, she enrolled at the University of Texas at El Paso, where she graduated, with honors, with her B.A. in Multimedia Journalism and minor in Marketing in 2020.

While at UTEP, Brianna received the Freedom Forum Endowed Hispanic Scholarship and interned at KVIA, where she helped produce packages for the Humane Society telethon and went live on air for the first time.

Upon graduating, she knew she wanted to pursue her journalism career at KVIA, where she could serve the community she grew up in.

Excited to begin her career at KVIA, she hopes to tell the stories of those in the borderland with accuracy and transparency.

She enjoys playing soccer, working out and spending time with family.

Reach out to her for any story ideas, and feel free to say hello./