Car crash closes section of North Loop road in Clint

CLINT, Texas -- A motor vehicle crash Saturday evening closed down parts of North Loop Rd. in Clint, TX.

The El Paso Sheriff's Office said that a motor vehicle crash happened at 6:30 p.m. at the 13200 block of North Loop Rd.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office say that North Loop Rd. is closed from Fenter Rd. to FM 110. No word on when the road will open again.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said they did not have any information on injuries or what caused the crash.

