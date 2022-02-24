El Paso Water’s remediation work on Rio Grande, Overview of the 2022 Irrigation season

EL PASO, Texas– On Thursday, the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) held a public meeting of the Rio Grande Citizens Forum (RGCF).

During the virtual meeting, El Paso Water Interim Chief Technical Officer, Gilbert Trejo gave a presentation on the clean-up and remediation efforts along the Rio Grande. Due to the Frontera wastewater emergency last Aug.

In January, El Paso stopped the discharge of wastewater into the Rio Grande.

Trejo discussed the multi-agency work currently being done.

Jerry Melendez, Civil Engineer, Bureau of Reclamation, gave an overview for the 2022 irrigation season for the Rio Grande project.

In the overview, he stated that the irrigation season is expected to start in June and will last one to three months.

He said the total project usable storage is at about 10 percent of total capacity and that there are about 23 kaf more than this time last year.

Melendez said we are expected to have a below-average precipitation and snowfall in the Rio Grande headwaters.

Resulting in below-average inflow into Elephant Butte Reservoir.