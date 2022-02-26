Smith, Molinar lift Mississippi State past Vandy 74-69

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 22 points, Iverson Molinar added 20 and Mississippi State held off Vanderbilt 74-69. The Bulldogs made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to hold off the Commodores and Scotty Pippen Jr., who had 32 points. Molinar set a school record by scoring in double figures in 29 straight games for the Bulldogs. Tony Watts scored in all 28 games for MSU in 1991-92. Vanderbilt erased an eight-point deficit in the first half by making nine straight shots before a halftime heave missed, leaving the Commodores up 32-30.