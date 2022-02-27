Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, historic gift announced for Borderland health

EL PASO, Texas - The next chapter in the Texas Tech Graduate School of Biomedical Services Center was unveiled, an addition to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso with a historic gift from philanthropist Rick Francis.

"Ginger and I are proud to give $10 million to endow the medical school Sciences," said Francis during the gift presentation Thursday.

Sunday on ABC 7 Xtra, Texas Tech University System Chancellor Ted Mitchell and University President Richard Lange, sit down to talk about the significance of the gift.

According to Chancellor Mitchell, the $10 million gift shows how philanthropy in El Paso sets the Borderland campus apart from all the other campuses under the Texas Tech University System.

Texas Tech President Dr. Lange is not only celebrating the historic gift, he was also named El Paso Inc.'s El Pasoan of the year.

Lange talks about the prestigious designation.

The gift coincided with the Texas Tech Board of Regents meeting in El Paso.

One of those regents, Ginger Kerrick Davis, is also a guest on Xtra.

Davis is the first female Hispanic flight director for NASA.

Join the discussion Sunday on ABC 7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m., after ABC 7 weekend.