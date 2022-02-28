Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts make their red carpet debut at the SAG Awards

By Marianne Garvey

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had a formal date on Sunday.

The two have reportedly been dating since 2017, but walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show.”

In 2017, the actors played husband and wife on Netflix’s “Gypsy.”

Watts split from Liev Schreiber in 2016. The couple was together for 11 years and share two sons together.

They announced their split in a statement at the time, saying, “Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple.”

Crudup was with actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares a son, until 2003. He dated Claire Danes from 2003 to 2006.

