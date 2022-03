TEANECK, N.J. — Nigel Scantlebury had 19 points and six rebounds as Central Connecticut edged Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 in the Northeast Conference tournament. Scantlebury scored the game’s last five points on a 3-pointer and the tying and go-ahead free throws with 7 seconds remaining. Brandon Rush had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.