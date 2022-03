NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 20 points as Long Island-Brooklyn got past Sacred Heart 82-75 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament. Alex Rivera had 15 points for the Sharks (16-13). Isaac Kante added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tre Wood had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Nico Galette scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-20).