One arrested with weapon at Joint Base Andrews after VP Harris’ arrival, another at large

Security personnel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday night arrested one person with a weapon, while another remains at large, according to a news release, shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris had arrived on the base.

Security personnel deployed barriers to stop the intruders’ vehicle, which arrived around 9 p.m. ET and failed to follow commands at the base’s Main Gate, the release said. No shots were fired.

Harris had arrived on the base at 8:47 p.m. ET via Air Force Two, according to pool reports, after a trip to Selma, Alabama, to mark the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The motive behind the incident was not immediately clear.

Both the vice president and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were in Marine Two around 8:51 p.m. ET, according to a pool report, and had left the base per a pool report around 9 p.m. ET. Harris’ office told the pool that her staff and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, who were all traveling with Harris, were safely off the base, according to a pool report at nearly 10 p.m.

President Joe Biden traveled directly back to the White House via Marine One after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware.

The TV pool that was traveling with Biden landed separately at Joint Base Andrews and saw people searching a wooded area with flashlights and several police cars traveling at high speed.

The pool traveling with Biden was safely off the base as of nearly 10 p.m. ET. The pool that traveled with Harris was also off the base as of 11:55 p.m. ET.

CNN has reached out to the US Secret Service for comment.

