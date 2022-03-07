ACM Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

CNN staff

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will be presented Monday in Las Vegas.

Dolly Parton will host ceremony. The previously announced ACM male and female artists of the year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are scheduled to co-host the show.

The event will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video — a first for the ACM Awards– beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce – “29: Written In Stone”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again: Side A”

Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Chris Young: “Famous Friends”

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – “The Marfa Tapes”

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney

“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum *WINNER

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

