El Paso transportation companies feeling the spike in oil prices
EL PASO, Texas – As oil prices continue to spike in the country, one El Paso transportation company has felt that extra cost.
Mesilla Valley Transportation is a transportation company in the Southwest. According to their website, they are the largest, privately owned transportation fleet in the United States.
One of the founders of MVT, Royal Jones, says he has experienced that price hike in the last few days.
Comments
3 Comments
Biden did that!
Senile Joe says: “I did that!”
Biden’s Bio
– Illegitimate president
– Corrupt
– Corrupt family
– Potentially compromised by enemy nations
– Pathological liar
– Cognitively challenged/compromised
– Divisive
– Angry, petulant, unhinged
– Could prompt the start of WWIII