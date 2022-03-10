Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Police say Canaan Bower, 18, was riding his motorcycle south along the 2000 block of Triviz in Las Cruces when he crashed into a vehicle turning north on Triviz.

It happened Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., responding officers found Bower unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators conducted a crash reconstruction and are interviewing witnesses to gather more information.

The crash is still under investigation. We will update this story on-air and online as information comes into our New Mexico Mobile Newsroom.