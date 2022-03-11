Skip to Content
Jury expected to deliver verdict in Doña Ana County ‘murder for hire’ trial

Shattered glass is seen outside the trailer home of Mario Cabral and Vanessa Mora in March 2018, where they were found shot and killed in Garfield.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Doña Ana County jury is expected to deliver a verdict on Friday on the fifth and final day of the 'murder for hire' trial.

On Thursday, defendant Cristal Cardenas testified that she did not kill the father of her child, Mario Cabral, or his new girlfriend, Vanessa Mora. She also said she did not hire a hitman to kill Cabral.

In March 2018, authorities arrested Cardenas, 29, and her boyfriend, Luis Flores, 30. They were charged with both murders.

Cardenas is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with deliberate intent and one count of criminal solicitation.

The victims and suspects in the 'murder for hire' trial in Doña Ana County.
