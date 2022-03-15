Tips to help end Child Exploitation in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Homeland Security Investigation statistics released a report detailing 5,393 cases of Child Exploitations for the 2021 fiscal year.

Of those cases, there were 3,776 criminal arrests. 2,275 Indictments, 1,511 convictions and 1,177 children identified and/or rescued.

HSI's Operation Predator is an international initiative launched in 2003 to protect children from exploitation and predators.

Since 2003, HSI has arrested more than 31,000 individuals for crimes against children, including the production and distribution of online child exploitation material, traveling overseas for sex with minors, and sex trafficking of children.

HSI's Child Exploitation Investigation Unit recommends the following tips through Netsmartz.com on how to prevent child exploitation:

Discuss internet safety and develop an online safety plan

Supervise young children’s use of the internet

Review games, apps, and social media sites

Adjust privacy settings and use parental controls

Tell children to avoid sharing personal information, photos, and videos online

Teach children about body safety and boundaries

Be alert to potential signs of abuse

Encourage children to tell a parent, guardian, or other trusted adult

Immediately report suspected online enticement or sexual exploitation of a child by calling 911

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-843-5678.