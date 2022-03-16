Patriots add DB Mitchell, but still have areas to address

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots took a step in rebuilding their secondary following the departure of cornerback J.C. Jackson on Wednesday, signing former Texans defensive back Terrance Mitchell. Mitchell is the first free agent New England has added this offseason that wasn’t on the roster in 2021. He spent last season with the Texans, appearing in 14 games (13 starts) and compiling 59 tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles. The Patriots have agreements in place to re-sign veteran safety Devin McCourty, running back James White, kicker Nick Folk, special team captain Matt Slater and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, but those have yet to be announced.