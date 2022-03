By Nikki Carvajal, CNN

President Joe Biden will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday about “managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.