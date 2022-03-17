Netflix is streaming the Volodymyr Zelensky series that foreshadowed his presidency
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.
Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star — and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.
“Servant of the People” is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech he makes about corruption in the country’s government goes viral.
The series debuted in 2015. Some have credited the role with helping catapult Zelensky to Ukraine’s real-life presidency in 2019.
“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix said in a tweet Wednesday, announcing the series’ return.
Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia’s invasion of his country.
