Waterman on Panama’s roster for World Cup qualifiers

By The Associated Press

Forward Cecilio Waterman is back on Panama’s roster for its final three World Cup qualifiers, including a March 27 game against the United States at Orlando, Florida. The 30-year-old missed Panama’s January qualifiers after scoring last fall in qualifiers against Jamaica, Honduras and El Salvador. Tauro goalkeeper Eric Hughes also was on the 26-man roster. Goalkeeper José Calderón was dropped along with defenders Roderick Miller and Jiovany Ramos, midfielders Armando Cooper and Alfredo Stephens, and forward José Fajardo. Panama, trying to qualify for its second straight World Cup, hosts Honduras on March 24 and Canada on March 30.