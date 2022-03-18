Cards RHP Flaherty to miss start of season, Reyes ailing

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty will miss the start of the season and there’s no timetable for his return after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing right shoulder. The Cardinals are hopeful Flaherty could be ready by May, but haven’t ruled out the possibility that he could need surgery. Fellow pitcher Alex Reyes has been diagnosed with a frayed labrum in his throwing shoulder. Reyes isn’t expected to make his season debut until late May or early June after receiving a stem cell injection on Wednesday. Flaherty’s injection is designed to aid the healing of a small tear. He will rest for the next couple of days, then won’t be allowed to throw for two weeks.