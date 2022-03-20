Oklahoma State hires Jacie Hoyt as women’s hoops coach

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Kansas City’s Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball coach. Hoyt went 81-65 during her five-year stint as Kansas City’s coach. The Roos won the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship in 2020. This season, Kansas City finished third in the Summit League and lost to Northern Iowa in the women’s NIT. Hoyt replaces Jim Littell, who went 204-140 at Oklahoma State. He was Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021 and led the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances. The sides agreed to part ways toward the end of a 9-20 season.