Scherzer Throws Five Innings In Mets Debut

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — At a time when many starters are throwing two innings before hitting the showers, Max Scherzer pitched five innings of one-run ball in his New York Mets spring debut. He cruised against a Miami Marlins lineup stacked with major leaguers. Scherzer, 37, took the mound focused mostly on throwing strikes. He succeeded, finding the zone with 55 of his 72 pitches. He surrendered three hits and didn’t walk anyone, while striking out five. At one point Scherzer retired nine consecutive hitters.