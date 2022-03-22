Dolly Parton knows who she wants to play her in a biopic

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dolly Parton has long wanted to do a Broadway musical about her life, but the pandemic has her reconsidering that.

“We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then Covid hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things,” Parton said in a recent appearance on “Mr. Nashville Talks.”

“I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature,” she said. “Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

The legendary singer has some thoughts about who could play her.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth,” Parton said. “She’s just absolutely fantastic.”

There may also be opportunities for other actresses Parton said.

“We’d probably have to have-as long as my career has been-like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one,” she said.

Parton is currently promoting her first novel, “Run, Rose, Run,” written with author James Patterson.

