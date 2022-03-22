Judge finds January 6 defendant guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds

By Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

A federal judge on Tuesday found Couy Griffin, a founder of Cowboys for Trump and the second January 6 defendant to go on trial as part of the Justice Department’s massive prosecution, guilty of trespassing on US Capitol grounds while Vice President Mike Pence was there.

Griffin, a conspiracy theorist who also serves as a county commissioner in New Mexico, was acquitted of a second misdemeanor charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct. Griffin argued that he led others in prayer at the Capitol that day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

