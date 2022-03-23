STAAR starts next month: Here’s what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas -- STAAR testing is set to begin the first week of April throughout El Paso. Last year the STAAR test was administered to students online. With technical issues, many students could not take or complete the test.

Because of the technical problems, last year's grades were not held against students or schools. However, this year, that may change because the tests will be entirely online and technological issues are not expected.

"One of the things is I want to encourage all of our Socorro ISD parents to get involved in their child's educations to ask those questions, especially in the younger grades call their school principal, their school counselor especially if their child has test some type of test-taking anxiety as we know allot of kids do so that we can start addressing it now and helping our students," says Lucia Borrego, the Chief Academic Officer for Socorro ISD. "Principals will be sending out testing tips and social-emotional pieces and how to help their children be successful but its coming and its that time of year."

The first day of testing is April 5. The tests continue through May.